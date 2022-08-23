APC will replicate Lagos, Borno wonders in Nigeria – Shettima

Vice-Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Kashim Shettima, on Monday, said the government of APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, will replicate the “wonders” in Borno and Lagos states if elected president in 2023.

Shettima, a former Borno governor, also hit ‘pretentious politicians’ at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The conference with the theme ‘Bold Transitions’ began on Monday and will run until August 26.

Shettima spoke on a panel session immediately after Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and shortly before Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi; amongst other panelists.

Atiku had said if elected president come 2023, he will hand over federal universities to state governments and the private sector for efficient management.

Commenting immediately after Atiku, Shettima said, “Nigerians have the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians. Nigerians should follow the man wey know the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security.

“And we have the antecedents. I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.

“So, we are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place. The fundamental issue is pure leadership.”

