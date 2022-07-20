APC unveils Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as its vice presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

The event, which is presently holding at the Shehu Yar’adua center in Abuja, has in attendance the party’s presidential candidate and ex-Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and other chieftains.

In his remark, Adamu described the APC presidential candidate as a detribalized Nigerian who has carried everyone along irrespective of their ethnic and political differences.

He commended Tinubu for his choice of Shettima, thus following the path of the presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola who picked Babagana Kingibe as his running mate.

Also speaking, Tinubu said he is grateful for the endorsement of the APC chieftains as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

According to him, every election affords the opportunity to bring hope to millions of Nigerians, promising that if elected, there will be a turnaround of things for the overall good of the masses.

Tinubu said he widely consulted before deciding to pick Shettima as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

“Much has been said, written about my decision to select Shettima to partner me on this journey. As a committed and progressive leader, I have read and listened to all that has been written and said. It has been an emotional situation for me.,” Tinubu stated.

“Out of many competent Nigerians and out of many advice, I know it has to be my decision. And the hallmark of leadership is taking a decision at the right time when it ought to be taken.

“I did consult and I am proud to see all of you here acknowledging the quality of our Vice President Kashim Shettima.”

The announcement of Shettima has generated a lot of outcry from different quarters, seeing as Tinubu is a Muslim from Lagos and Shettima is also a Muslim from the North-Eastern part of Borno.

The ruling party had received backlash from concerned Nigerians, religious leaders, opposition parties and the Christians Association of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...