APC Ticket: Lawan is Buhari’s choice – Source

President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be keenly interested in who wins the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket.

A source said Tuesday the Nigerian leader is favourably disposed to the emergence of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

The insider was reacting to Monday’s announcement of Lawan as the anointed candidate of the ruling platform.

The declaration by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu has caused an uproar in the party.

Some chieftains are furious that Adamu made the pronouncement despite the decision by Northern APC governors to support a Southerner.

But in a conversation with DailyPOst, the source reminded the party and the public that Adamu was the President’s favourite at the March convention.

He said the chairman could therefore not have singlehandedly taken the position without the Buhari’s knowledge.

“Adamu’s stance is the same as the President. I can tell you that his comment means that Lawan is the President’s choice. It’s as simple as that.”

Lawan’s entry into the presidential race was to have a strong contender from the same zone as ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The APC then tactically postponed its primary to wait for the outcome of that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

After Atiku’s victory the night of May 28, the President’s men were said to have met and agreed to support Lawan.

The calculation is that with Abubakar (Adamawa) and Lawan (Yobe) both from the North-East, the APC will have a chance.

“With Atiku as PDP candidate, APC may not win in 2023 with a Southern candidate, it’s a game of numbers”, our source added.

