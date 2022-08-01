APC Senator calls for NSA Monguno’s resignation

Senator Musa Sani, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno to resign immediately.

Musa, who represents Niger East senatorial district, said that insecurity had gone from bad to worse under the current administration.

Appearing on ChannelsTV on Sunday, the lawmaker wondered why Monguno, a retired Major General and former Chief of Defence Intelligence, is still sitting tight as the NSA while innocent citizens die on a daily basis.

“What proactive action has the NSA taken? We have to call a spade a spade. If I was the NSA in this country, I will tender my resignation because I have failed,” the lawmaker said.

Niger is one of the worst-hit states by terrorists’ activities and Musa believes that Monguno has done absolutely nothing to bring solutions to the daily attacks by the terrorists.

“When they [terrorists] are creating cells, you do not wait until when you are attacked before acting,” he added.

“The intelligence that is being shared is a pre-information given to you at a stage where these culprits have not concluded their plans and you neutralise them. For me, I believe that we need to restrategise.

“To say the issue of insecurity is disturbing is an understatement. Nigeria is a country that is evolving, and we have never seen it like this since after the civil war.

“We used to have armed forces that are reckoned with; they have fought wars in other countries in order to bring peace to those countries but today, the whole thing is different,” he lamented.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...