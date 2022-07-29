APC Senator backs move to impeach Buhari over insecurity

A serving senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed the move by his opposition colleagues to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the security challenges ravaging the nation.

Senator Elisha Abbo, who represents Adamawa North senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, made his position known on Friday in an interview with ChannelsTV.

He spoke on the sideline of the APC Northern Christian Leaders summit held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The lawmaker, who said he was in full support of the impeachment move against the President, stated that the Nigerian leader has failed in his fundamental responsibility to secure the lives and property of the people.

