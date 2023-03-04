Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

APC retains NASS majority with 57 Senate seats, 162 Reps

Politics

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, today released the breakdown of results for the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Winners have been declared for 423 National Assembly seats.

However, supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, noted that 98 out of 109 Senate seats have been declared. In the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been decided.

In the Senate, the All Progressives Congress, APC, controls 57 seats. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, now has 28, and Labour Party, LP, has six.

APC also dominates the House of Representatives with 162 seats, PDP has 102, and LP controls 34.

Mahmood described the 10th Assembly as the most diverse since 1999.

