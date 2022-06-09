APC Primary: Why Osinbajo failed – Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a popular socio-political activist on social media, has slammed Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as a betrayer.

She, however, explained that Osinbajo did not actually betray his former boss and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, but Nigerians.

Tinubu, scored 1,271 to defeat his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 316. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, came only third in the primary, polling 235.

Aisha suggested that the Vice President, who many people, especially in the South West, are seeing as a betrayer for picking the presidential form and running against his former boss, failed because he allegedly turned his back against the people.

She claimed that many Nigerians voted for the All Progressives Congress in 2015 simply because of Osinbajo’s face on the campaign posters but he allegedly failed them.

Aisha tweeted: “Osinbajo @ProfOsinbajo betrayed the people, not Tinubu. Many voted for the APC ticket in 2015 because of Osinbajo.

“He went in there and turned his back on the people. He decided to side with oppression and suppression!”

