APC Primary: I didn’t expect to win – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said he never expected to win the party’s primary election.

Tinubu made the remark during his acceptance speech at the Eagles Square in Abuja after he was declared winner at the APC primary election.

He also apologized to President Muhammadu Buhari for keeping him at the Eagles Square longer than necessary.

Tinubu said keeping Buhari was the only way he can punish him.

“Let’s come together to defeat the PDP. I didn’t expect to win but I won, today is the only day I can punish you, Mr President,” he said.

Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes from the 2,322 delegates at the Special Convention, to beat his major opponents, Rotimi Amaechi and vice president Yemi Osinbajo secured 316 and 235 votes respectively.

