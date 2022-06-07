APC Primaries: Tinubu’s loyalists protest delegates’ list [Video]

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu have warned the party against bias as it conducts its primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election.

On Tuesday, scores of them protested at the International Conference Center (ICC), Abuja, accusing the APC leadership of replacing the names of a number of delegates.

Prominent among the supporters was Segun Dada, who sought to become the national youth leader at the March convention.

The delegates substituted are believed to be party members backing the ambition of the former Lagos Governor.

The presidential primary election at Eagle Square in Abuja is underway with the accreditation of delegates.

See video shared on Twitter below.

Happening Now: Tinubu supporters are currently protesting at the ICC, Abuja, as they find out certain delegates perceived as the Presidential candidate’s loyalists are not being accredited to vote in the primaries.

•

•

•

•

•#galaxytv pic.twitter.com/U4BZrNyz2x — Galaxy Television (@galaxytv) June 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...