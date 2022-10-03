Monday, October 3, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

APC Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu Dispels Rumour of Ill Health with Exercise Video

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken to social media to dispel rumours of an ailing man with declining health.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, took to an exercise bike to prove that he is fit.

In a video he shared on Sunday via his Twitter handle, Tinubu dismissed naysayers saying, “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign.

“Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from day one.”

 

