APC Presidential Aspirant Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presents Zero Certificate to INEC During Filing

Bola Ahmed Tinubu was unable to present any educational certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for filing.

The former governor who is contesting the highest seat in the country; the office of the president, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections claimed he had two degrees from two American Universities but disclosed that the certificates were stolen unknown soldiers during the military junta of the 1990s.

This revelation came about in an affidavit submitted by Mr Tinubu to the electoral office as part of his eligibility filings for the 2023 presidential elections.

The affidavit which was released on Friday, also showed that the career politician left the columns for his primary and secondary education unmarked. But he said he obtained a degree in business and administration in 1979, apparently referring to his previous claims of attending the Chicago State University.

