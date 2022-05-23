APC postpones presidential screening exercise

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of the 25 presidential aspirants slated for Monday, May 23rd.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, announced the postponement in a terse statement issued on Sunday night.

Morka added that a new date for the screening exercise will be communicated to the public shortly, without mentioning any specific time.

“The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed,” the statement read.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

This is the second time that the APC National Working Committee will shift the date of the presidential screening after it failed to hold last weekend.

