APC leading Nigeria to Golgotha – Dele Momodu

Renowned journalist, Dele Momodu, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, was leading Nigeria to Golgotha.

According to the former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, the APC had done much damage to Nigeria.

He made the claim while expressing his love for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

In an Instagram post, the veteran journalist said he joined the PDP to remove APC from power.

He vowed to support and encourage the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of 2023.

According to Momodu: “I joined PDP because APC was leading Nigeria to Golgotha. APC candidates are promising to continue BUHARI’S “good works!

“I joined PDP to sack APC from power, and to do this, I needed a strong opposition party. I had preached to my younger friends that only a mainstream party like PDP could achieve this in 2023. This remains my conviction. I practice what I preach. Those who disagree are in other parties, and I respect their opinions and wish them well. I’m in PDP.

“I love Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We’ve truly come way back. I love Professor Yemi Osinbajo. I love RT. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and all my APC friends, but APC has done too much damage to Nigeria.

“I choose to place Nigeria above friendship. I will try my best to support and encourage our PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar to do the right things in our party and to rescue our dear beloved country from the vestiges of oppression, religious intolerance, poverty, terrorism, infrastructure decay, economic wows, unemployment.”

