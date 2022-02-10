APC Has Failed To Protect Plateau State, PDP Ready To Takeover – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led administration in Plateau State has failed to tackle the security crisis in the state and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is ready to take over.

Governor Wike said this on Wednesday while responding to questions from journalists within the premises of Plateau State High Court in Jos, where the fraud trial of former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, was heard.

He told journalists when the court session went on break that it is obvious that the APC and the Federal Government have failed to bring to an end the needless killings in Plateau and other parts of the country.

“It is not about the Muslims, it is not about Christians. It is not about the North. It is not about the South. The killings, the insecurity, the hardship, the poverty is everywhere.

“Look at what is happening in Plateau State. Look at how innocent people are being killed daily and it also applies in other states. Christians are dying here, Muslims are dying there.

“Plateau State is ripe for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over because APC has performed woefully as far as Nigeria and this state is concerned. I stand to be challenged by anybody,” he said.

Governor Wike said he has not told anyone about running for an election, but it is important that the PDP remain united.

“Every individual has to focus on how the party will be united to salvage the country and to salvage Plateau State too from APC,” he said.

He explained that his visit to Plateau State was to see to reconcile Jeremiah Useni and Jonah Jang.

He said since his visit coincided with the trial of ex-governor Jang, he felt it was appropriate to attend in solidarity.

“I think for me, this is one of those things you face after you’ve served your fatherland. As a mark of solidarity, I’m here to give him courage, to reassure him that we are behind him. We will do all we can within the ambit of the law to give him the support.”

