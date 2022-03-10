APC Crisis: Umahi, El-Rufai draw swords

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said his Yobe counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, is still the caretaker chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing some party members, who solidarised with him over his sack by a court in Abuja, Umahi said Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, governor of Niger, was only holding brief for Buni, who is currently abroad on medical grounds.

Umahi spoke at Udusi Roundabout in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Wednesday.

“APC members, I want to thank them, and let me tell you that there is no division in APC.

“The National Chairman went on medical leave and we were there when he asked the governor of Niger state to act for him.

“If there will be any change, you will be notified, but for now, there is none and there is no crack in the party”, he explained.

But hours later when Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State featured on a ChannelsTV programme, he said Buni would never return as APC chairman.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his removal and Governor Sani Bello, his Niger counterpart, had been functioning effectively.

El-Rufai said 19 governors of the ruling party were behind Bello.

Earlier in the day, Bello had promised to organise a hitch-free exercise for the ruling party on March 26.

