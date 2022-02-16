APC Convention: Buhari postpones meeting with Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday put off a meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress scheduled to hold at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, sources at the State House said it was not unconnected to the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

It was gathered that some APC governors had arrived at the Presidential Villa, only to learn that the meeting would no longer take place.

No official reason was given for the postponement but the President’s activities for the day had been scheduled to end earlier than usual as he was meant to depart for Belgium later same day for Europe-African Union Summit taking place in the country.

The governors that were sighted in the villa were the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong (Plateau); Prof. Ben Ayade (Cross River); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Also sighted were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; and Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase.

It was further gathered that despite the cancellation of the meeting, the two Principal Officers of the National Assembly were able to have a session with the president.

