APC Chairmanship Race: Al-Makura dares Buhari, storms Ondo to solicit support

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu for the national chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Tanko Al-Makura has refused to withdraw from the race.

Al-Makura was among the leading aspirants for the position before Buhari made his stand on Adamu known.

Like Adamu, Al-Makura is a former governor of Nasarawa and an incumbent senator. His campaign for the top APC job was gaining momentum until Buhari threw his weight behind Adamu.

It had been reported how some governors and chieftains of the ruling party tried to make Buhari change his mind on Adamu, but the president stood his ground.

While some chairmanship aspirants of the party silently withdrew from the race, Al-Makura has intensified his campaign.

On Saturday, Al-Makura visited the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, to seek support.

Al-Makura and members of his campaign organization were received by the Governor at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure.

The former Governor said he decided to visit the sunshine state to inform Governor Akeredolu of his aspiration because he is one of the leaders of the country and the conscience of the APC “due to his sincerity and courage”.

“We are here with members of my campaign council to see you as one of the leaders of this country. As one of those who believe in a true democracy. As one of those who have championed the inner mind of the people when it comes to justice, fairness, and just cause.

“We feel you have a role to play in determining and shaping how this party (APC) is put together, especially in this critical time of transition. We must ensure the continuity of the gains we have had from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is the motivating factor that has made me throw my hat in the ring to consider contesting the office of the National chairman. We must give this party a principle, a good policy, and raise the hope of our people. There is something that gives me comfort when I think about APC. It’s a party I am faithful to, to a fault. Never in the history of this country has different parties come together and work together and put harmonious and United focus to drive the process of unity in the country.

“President Buhari has held that tenaciously and made that the resolve and the sanctity of his administration. It has added value and we will just sustain it. We are here to solicit your support and cooperation.” Al-Makura submitted.

He earlier hailed Governor Akeredolu for changing the face of Ondo State within five years, stressing that the Governor has added values to the sunshine state.

Responding, Akeredolu thanked Al-Makura for the visit, while describing him as a competent and committed party man.

Akeredolu said the APC must establish a core value that the party must be known for, adding that there must be a general understanding among leaders and stakeholders of the party.

“You have said many things and one thing that came out is APC value. We must be able to establish our value, else we are wasting our time. What are our core values? do we have democratic values? Even if we will have to present a consensus candidate, it is consensus and not consensus,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...