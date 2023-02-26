Search
APC Chairman, Adamu, loses polling unit to Peter Obi

Politics

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Saturday lost his polling unit to Labour Party in the presidential elections.

His polling unit is GRA A1, Angwan Rimi ward in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The APC Candidate in the presidential elections, Bola Tinubu polled 85 votes while Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Peter Obi raked in 132 votes.

In the National Assembly polls, the ruling party also lost to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The SDP polled 184, the APC got 55 votes and LP had 42 for the Senatorial elections. For the House of Representatives, the SDP had 159 votes, LP raked in 30 votes and APC got 46 votes.

