APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, resigns from Senate

Senator Abdullahi Adamu representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District has resigned from the Senate.

Adamu sent in his resignation letter following his election as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 26.

He said his resignation takes effect from 1st April 2022.

The letter was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Tuesday during the plenary on Tuesday.

Adamu in the letter praised the charismatic leadership of the Senate President, saying: “I must commend you for a charismatic leadership in which you treat all Senators equally irrespective of political difference.”

Until his resignation, Senator Abdullahi Adamu was a two-term governor of Nasarawa State and a third term Senator in the Senate.

With the exit of Senator Adamu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was expected to conduct a by-election within a statutory period of three months for a replacement.

