APC Campaign Council: ‘Buhari to blame for Osinbajo snub’ – Keyamo

The Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Festus Keyamo has said that the name of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was missing from the campaign council list due to the directive given by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo, in a statement issued on Saturday, said Buhari had directed that the names of Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha be excluded to allow them to concentrate on governance.

He said all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns.

The spokesperson stressed that the ruling APC had the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May 29, 2023, and that the party intends to do so with all sense of responsibility.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has SPECIFICALLY directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government.

“As a responsible Party and Government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns. The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our Party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”

