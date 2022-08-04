APC announces Lalong as DG of Tinubu’s campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as the director-general of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign.

National chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adamu was accompanied by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Plateau State governor, Lalong.

The chairman also announced the appointment of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman journalist, Hannatu Musawa, as the deputy spokesman for the APC presidential campaign.

