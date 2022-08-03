Aoki Lee Simmons Slams Critics Following Decision to Pursue Modelling Career

Aoki Lee Simmons is not about to put all her eggs in one basket because some people feel a certain way.

The 19-year-old is defending her decision to pursue a modeling career while studying at Harvard after coming across a message from one fan who said she’s too “articulate” to be a model.

In the comment section on one of her TikTok videos, the user wrote, “You’re so articulate and obviously educated .. how come u chose modeling?”

Aoki responded on the video-sharing social app, shutting down the idea that people who work as models aren’t smart or educated. She said,

“Well, one, models aren’t uneducated and not articulate, but two, I think what you’re really getting at is, ‘Why am I going into a field that doesn’t necessarily require a degree or require a whole lot of book smarts when I have a lot of education?’”

The Harvard student who is the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons, went on to say that modeling is something she’s passionate about and that while she enjoys studying classics at the prestigious Ivy League school,

“You don’t have to do what you’re immediately good at.” She continued, “You can be good at something and not want to do it forever, and you can be bad at something and still pursue it.”

