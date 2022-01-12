Anu Bakre Shows Off Snapback Body Days After Welcoming Son

Anu Bakre is a new mum but already has her snapback body on lockdown.

The mother of one who welcomed her first child with BBNaija alum and actor, Tobi Bakre on December 30, 2020, showed off her enviable body less than 2 weeks after welcoming Baby Malik.

Anu posted photos of herself in workout gear but admitted to not having the time and energy for the gym yet.

“Getting it all back with @shreddergang postpartum belt. And like that, I’m already snatching. No power or time for gym yet,” she captioned her photos.

