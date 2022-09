Anu Bakre gave fans a view into life with her beautiful baby boy, Malik whom she shares with husband, Tobi Bakre.

The former air hostess cum businesswoman posted and adorable clip of her 8-month-old baby about his ‘business”.

The video showed Malik crawling to different destinations of choice to carry out his job of reconstructing one thing or the other around the family’s home.

Anu Bakre captioned the clip, “Young Malik has decided to turn the house upside down today. We’re in for it.”

