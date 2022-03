Anu Bakre is unravelling some of her hidden skills and talents, little by little to her social media family.

The former air hostess and wife to Tobi Bakre has added one more feather to her cap, certifying herself as a pedicure expert.

Anu who is a new mum and is set to launch her clothing line, Mayn Wears soon, shared a video of herself about to begin a session with none other than her husband, Tobi Bakre as her client. She wrote,

“If I do pedicure for you, your feet will never remain the same.”

