Anu Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Others Mock Tobi Bakre’s Hilarious Attempt at Deadlifting

Tobi Bakre was the reason for a few laughs for some of his followers on social media given a recent exercise routine that almost ended in tears.

The actor, media personality and father of one shared a clip of his hilarious attempt at deadlifting weight while at the gym.

In the video, Tobi struggled to lift the weight for several seconds and when he finally made progress and got it off the floor, his body began to vibrate of its won accord, causing him to drop it immediately.

His wife, Anu Bakre and some other close pals took to the comment section of the post to mock him over his failed attempt but the actor is determined not to give up and get back to deadlifting form in no time.

