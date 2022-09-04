Antony scores as United beat Arsenal at Old Trafford

Manchester United secured a 3-1 victory as Antony scored on his debut and ended Arsenal’s winning run this season at Old Trafford.

The Gunners had won all five of their games so far and United have now won their last four on the spin.

While Arsenal dominated much of the first half, United’s £82m signing, Antony, curled a shot around goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to give the hosts the lead against the run of play.

Arsenal got back on level terms when Jesus lost control of the ball in the box and it fell to Bukayo Saka, who comfortably turned it home before Bruno Fernandes picked out Marcus Rashford with a sublime pass six minutes later and the 24-year-old calmly finished his shot into the bottom corner.

Mikel Arteta’s side seemed to still be in control until Rashford got his second of the game – an easy finish after Ramsdale was beaten from a speedy counter-attack led by summer recruit Christian Eriksen.

