Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

Movies

Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment.

The ace director and the giant studio are partnering together to take on the iconic musician’s life in a film titled, ‘Michael,’ THR reports.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” Fuqua says of the upcoming project.

“For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson.”

The film will be a rich delve into Jackson’s life as Lionsgate has promised that it will address all aspects of the late singer’s life.

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

0
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Celebrity

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

0
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Celebrity

Anita Okoye Reveals She suffered 4 Miscarriages as She Speaks on Rollercoaster of Emotions Whole Watching the Film, ‘The Wait’

0
Anita Okoye has revealed that she was somewhat triggered with old wounds reopening after watching the Nollywood film, 'The Wait'.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan Announces Production of New Film, ‘Ijogbon’ for Netflix

0
Kunle Afolayan and his KAP Motion Pictures company have announced the production of new film, 'Ijogbon'.

