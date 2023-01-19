Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment.

The ace director and the giant studio are partnering together to take on the iconic musician’s life in a film titled, ‘Michael,’ THR reports.

“The first films of my career were music videos, and I still feel that combining film and music are a deep part of who I am,” Fuqua says of the upcoming project.

“For me, there is no artist with the power, the charisma, and the sheer musical genius of Michael Jackson.”

The film will be a rich delve into Jackson’s life as Lionsgate has promised that it will address all aspects of the late singer’s life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...