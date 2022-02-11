Sunday, February 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Anthony Joshua Shares His Mum’s Expectation of His Future Wife

Like many African mothers, Anthony Joshua’s mum is looking forward to when he wu find himself a wife and settle down.

The pro boxer disclosed that his mum has quite the expectation of the woman who will become his Mrs.

Joshua posted a video of himself washing a huge bucket of rice and revealed that this is one of the expectations his Nigerian mun has for his wife; washing rice very well.

Ladies, of you’re looking to snag yourself Anthony Joshua for “happily ever after”, you might need to start practising on your rice washing skills to score the approval nod from his mother.

