Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Anthony Joshua Alleviates Fears of Female Fans Over Wedding Ring

Anthony Joshua has calmed the nerves of many distressed female fans over new jewellery he has been spotted wearing.

The titled boxer was interviewed by Michelle Joy Phelps ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday, August 20.

When Phelps asked about the wedding ring he had been seen wearing out and about, Joshua joked that he was divorced as he didn’t have it on during the interview. However, he was kind enough to clarify that it wasn’t a wedding band but a ‘sleep ring’ used to track his sleep.

He later shared that he is currently only married to the game hence, his teeming fans have nothing to fear.

