Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Remark: ‘I Was Raised Better Than That’

Anthony Edwards has apologized for the homophobic remarks he recently made.

The basketballer who also starred in the movie, Hustle, shared his apology via Twitter on Sunday after coming under fire over a homophobic remark posted on his Instagram Stories.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” he wrote. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

It all started when a video of him in a car surfaced, showing when he recorded a group of people, saying, “Look at these queer ass n****s, man. Look at the world I came to. These n****s different.”

See the video:

Anthony Edwards is wild for this man 😭 pic.twitter.com/ccSkkDfe1E — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) September 11, 2022

Following the backlash, he has now apologized.

