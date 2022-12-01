Anthony Azekwoh Sums Up Nigeria’s Biggest Problems in New Art Series: “Animal Talk”

Versatile and forward-thinking artist, Anthony Azekwoh is on a mission to push the artistic boundaries with his new project called “Animal Talk”.

Known for his ability to bring his characters to life, this purist chooses to title his latest project “ Animal Talk” as a representation of the ills of the society. Inspired by the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s single ‘ Beasts Of No Nation’, Anthony reflects societal flaws and imperfections through his distinctive art sculpture which has so far garnered positive reviews after posting it across his social media platforms.

The sculpture, featured in four series — each symbolizing a particular cadre of society: The Nigerian People, The Nigerian Police, The Nigerian Pastor and finally, the Nigerian Politician — all represented by various animal faces.

The uniqueness of this project caught the attention of award-winning rapper, songwriter and activist, Falz, who paid him a visit, marveling at the depth of Anthony’s art.

“I think the animals represent parts of our nature as a people. That, I can wholly gather from the wisened ape that has been around for too long to the pig-wolf that devours all”.

Author, self-taught digital artist and Creative entrepreneur, Anthony Azekwoh’s artwork has been shown at exhibitions around Lagos, having worked with Nigerian artists like Show Dem Camp, Adekunle Gold, Blaqbonez and many more international clients. Part of his projects include Art cover designs for their projects, including Adekunle Gold’s single “AG Baby” and Blaqbonez’s “Sex Over Love” album.

At the age of 22, Anthony is one of the few Nigerians who have hacked the NFT art market, with 100% sold-out NFT collections, setting up the Anthony Azekwoh Fund (AAF) — a grant for emerging artists to help them financially secure materials and promote their arts, in his wake.

See the photos from the event:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...