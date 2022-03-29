Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Anthony Anderson’s Wife Files for Divorce After 22 Years of Marriage

Another Hollywood marriage has hit the rocks as Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from Anthony Anderson after 22 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Monday, Alvina filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts, citing “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the split.

Alvina had previously filed for divorce back in September 2015, requesting primary custody of their two children, Kyra, now 26, and Nathan, now 22, as well as spousal support. However, in 2017, she filed to dismiss her divorce petition and reconciled with the Black-ish star.

In the new filing, Alvina lists the date of separation as “TBD” and has asked for spousal support.

“All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,” the court docs read.

51-year-old Anderson and  Stewart started out as high school sweethearts back in Compton and wed in September 1999.

The pair is still legally married and as there are no minor children shared between the two, no custody agreements need to be made.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: