Another Plateau monarch abducted

The military task force responsible for the maintenance of peace in Plateau State, code-named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has confirmed that gunmen have abducted HRH. Da Gyang Balak Gut, the Da Gwom Rwei of Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The monarch was kidnapped on Sunday night on his way home to Vom, a few metres from the gate of the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru in Jos South LGA.

This comes bare three weeks after the kidnap of another paramount ruler in Plateau State, the Sum Pyem, Da Charles Mato Dakat.

In the aftermath of Mato’s abduction, the United Mwaghavul Lawyers Association (UMLA) had said the kidnapping of the royal father was not an isolated incident, “but the beginning of a well-orchestrated plan to intimidate and decapitate our treasured leaders in the state and the Middle Belt at large”.

Spokesman of OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, who confirmed the incident, said, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in conjunction with other security agencies are on trail of the kidnappers.

“God’s willing, the security agencies will soon close-up on the criminals”, he maintained.

Vwang District is where the famous National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom is situated in Plateau State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...