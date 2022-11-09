Another Kaduna Catholic Priest abducted

A Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Abraham Kunat has been kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits in the Kachia local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 am on Tuesday.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the development, the Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Kaduna, Reverend Father Christian Emmanuel, said the victim was whisked away.

In a statement, Emmanuel said Kunat, who is the parish Priest of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Idon Gida in Kachia Local Government, was kidnapped at St Mulumba, Kurmin Sara, also in Kachia local government.

According to him, the victim has been residing at the Saint Mulumba parish all along due to the insecurity situation in the area.

The chancellor, however, solicited the prayers and support of the Christian faithful as well as all men and women of goodwill that God Almighty will take control of the situation to preserve the priest, and bring him back safely.

The latest kidnap incident is coming after some months of relative peace in Kaduna State following ongoing military onslaughts against bandits in some parts of the state.

