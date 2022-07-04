Another Catholic Priest kidnapped in Kaduna

Another priest of the Catholic Church has been kidnapped by bandits in Kauru local government area of Kaduna State.

The victim, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government within the early hours of Monday.

The incident comes less than two weeks after the priest in charge of the Kaduna Polytechnic Catholic community, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo was killed on his farm at Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

While the police are yet to comment on the development, the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese , Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, confirmed the incident, saying that they were able to know about the incident when the priest did not show up for the early morning mass on Monday.

He, however, solicits prayers for the immediate and safe release of the Kidnapped priest, saying that the Catholic Community will use all available legal means to ensure the release of the kidnapped Reverend Father.

