Another 4 years of APC will take Nigeria into Stone Age – Ex-Minister Oyelese

A former Minister of Mines and Steel, Wole Oyelese, has claimed that another four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in government would throw Nigeria into the stone age.

Oyelese stated this when prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State addressed a press conference to herald the forthcoming road walk for the Presidential candidate of the party, Abubakar Atiku.

Some of the leaders of the party who were at the press conference held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Ibadan on Tuesday included a former Minister (State) Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, former Deputy Governor of the state, Hazeem Gbolarumi, Femi Babalola and Professor Abiodun Raufu.

Oyelese while addressing journalists on behalf of other PDP leaders said during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the Nigerian economy was much better than what it is currently experiencing.

The former Minister added that Nigerians go to bed hungry every night.

He disclosed that Nigerians still have to sleep with only one eye closed because of insecurity across the country.

Oyelese insisted that prices of goods and services have sky-rocketed and become unaffordable for a majority of the people.

He then cautioned that another four years of APC in government will throw Nigeria into the stone age.

He advised the citizens of the state to vote for all candidates of the party in the general elections.

Oyelese said, “During the Obasanjo and Jonathan years when PDP was in power at the centre, the Nigerian economy was much better than what it is now Nigerians never had to suffer like this. Now that Nigerians have experienced the APC government and what they got was unimaginable suffering, the difference is clear.

“Our people are going to bed hungry every night and they still have to sleep with only one eye closed because of insecurity as bandits, terrorists and common criminals prowl the land in search of victims. Prices of goods and services have skyrocketed and become unaffordable for the majority of our people.

“The Buhari administration has piled up debt. The infrastructural deficit can be seen in the absence of the most basic amenities. Most of our people are unemployed. Young Nigerians have no choice but to dabble in cybercrime known as yahoo-yahoo while others are fleeing Nigeria in droves. We are virtually in a hopeless situation.

“Another four years of APC will throw Nigeria into the Stone Age.

“But there is hope. Atiku Abubakar is will rescue Nigeria from bondage and suffering. He is tried, tested and the most experienced among the leading presidential candidates”.

