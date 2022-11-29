Announcing the Winners of the Access ART X Prize 2022/23

With great pleasure, we present to you our winners of the Access Bank ART X Prize 2022/23: Filmmaker and Photographer, Dafe Oboro, winner of the Nigeria Award; and Artist, Writer and Researcher, Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński, winner of the Africa/Diaspora Award.



The Prize will award each artist:

– A 3-month residency at Gasworks, London (for the Nigeria winner) and at Yinka Shonibare’s GAS Foundation, Lagos (for the Africa/Diaspora winner);

– $10,000 grant towards an exhibition at ART X Lagos 2023 and;

– Mentoring, support and cultural exchange opportunities.



Our winners emerged, following deliberation by our esteemed jury which included Professor Peju Layiwola, artist, art historian and writer; Victor Ehikhamenor, multimedia artist, writer and Founder of Angels and Muse; Dr Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, Founder and Artistic Director of SAVVY Contemporary, Berlin and Sonsbeek 20–24; Maria Varnava, Founder and Director of Tiwani Contemporary; Gabi Ngcobo, artist, educator and Curatorial Director of the Javett Art Center at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP); and Alessio Antoniolli, Director of Gasworks & Triangle Network, London, steered by our 2022/23 Prize Curator, Jumoke Sanwo.

Honourable mention goes to our finalists for the Nigeria Award: Tolulope Ami-Williams, Kingsley Ayogu, neec nonso and Matthew Eguavoen; and our finalists for the Africa/ Diaspora Award: Lois Arde-Acquah (Ghana); Louisa Marajo (France/Martinique); Mallory Lowe Mpoka (Canada); and Yetunde Olagbaju (United States). We thank you for your participation in this year’s Prize, and wish you great success as you pursue your careers.



We extend our utmost gratitude to Access Corporation for their continued support and commitment to evolving the arts ecosystem in Africa and beyond, and to our partners, Gasworks, London and G.A.S. Foundation, for the unique opportunities for development and cultural exchange they will provide through the residency programmes.



Our sincere thanks also goes to you, our friends, for journeying with us these past seven years, as we’ve showcased the dynamism of African art and culture through our core platforms: ART X Lagos, ART X Prize and ART X Live!



For more information on the 2022/23 Access ART X Prize and our winners, visit ARTXLAGOS.COM/PRIZE.

