Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Annie Idibia’s Team Releases Statement On Speculation of Marriage Crisis

Annie Idibia through her lawyers, has released a statement to address the speculation of crisis in her marriage.

The actress who set the interview of fire with a cryptic post on Sunday, May 29 and supposedly unfollowing her husband on Instagram, blamed it on glitching of the media sharing app.

To further address the situation, Annie’s legal team released a statement reiterating that the marriage between its client and her husband, 2Baba is intact and advised bloggers who have carried new if marital woes to retract it.

On her part, Annie also called out bloggers via her Instagram page, stating that everything written in the last 24 hours is ‘serious trash.’

 

