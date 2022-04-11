Annie Idibia’s Brother , Wisdom Macaulay Says He’s Yet to Hear from Her One Week After Apologising

Wisdom Macaulay has once again taken to his choice platform to address ongoing family issues; social media.

The older brother to actress, Annie Idibia who shredded her on Instagram weeks ago has provided an update of how things stand with them to Nigerians.

Wisdom who accused his younger sister of all manner of ills, thanked Nigerians for their support and messages father he called out his sister on social media.

He noted that he has been receiving job offers and such since the airing of his dirty linen in public and even though he offered an apology to Annie Idibia and her family for the embarrassment he caused, he is yet to hear from her.

See his message below.

