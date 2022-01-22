Annie Idibia Says She Can Never Fly Economy

Annie Idibia has revealed that she can never fly the economy class whenever she’s traveling.

The actress and mother of two stated this while reposting a TikTok video made by Steve Harvey and posted by famed psychologist, Lanre Olusola.

In the clip, Harvey had advised folks to pay a little extra for an upgrade while flying as it conditions their man to work towards that reality.

Annie Idibia agreed with this assertion, noting that whenever she wants to travel, she works extra hard and balances a number of things out to enable her afford either business class or first class ticket or maybe a private jet.

