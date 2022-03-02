Annie Idibia Repsonds to Unflattering Headline About Her Glamour Magazine Interview

Annie Idibia is the cover girl for Glamour Magazine South Africa for the month of March and has been receiving major thumbs for the issue.

The actress and mother of two whose cover story has been widely reported by different news outlets , reacted to an unflattering headline reporting of her interview with the magazine.

Annie Idibia took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot from Punch Newspaper’s headline, noting that there is no shame on humble beginnings. She wrote,

“Ain’t no Shane in humble beginnings!!! At least my kidz n my future next generation won’t have to say this? Grace.”

She also added: “I no be rich man pikin! But kids must ve a mother they can brag about.”

