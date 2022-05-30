Annie Idibia Puts Rumours of Fresh Marital Woes to Rest

Annie Idibia has put to rest the rumour that there is trouble in her marriage yet again.a

The actress who posted a cryptic message via her Instagram page on Sunday, May 29 and proceeded to unfollow her husband, 2Baba on Instagram afterwards, has retraced her actions.

In order to shut down the rumour that made the rounds, Annie poster a picture on her Instagram story where she hailed herself and praised her husband as being “incredibly successful, rich in health, looks and pocket, extremely generous, humourous, genuine and caring.”

She has also resumed following 2Baba back on Instagram.

