Annie Idibia Pens Emotional Message as Daughter Isabel Clocks 13

Annie Idibia has finally become mum to a teenager as her first daughter, Isabel is 13 today, December 11.

The actress and mother of two took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional message as she shared a video of herself and her mini-me.

Annie stated that 13 years ago, she wasn’t sure she was ready to become a mother but it was love at first sight when she held her as a newborn on her arms.

She hailed the teenager for her many virtues, noting that she’s caring, mature, extremely polite, creative, sweet and much more.

Read the sweet note she wrote below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...