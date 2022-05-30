Annie Idibia Hints at Crisis in Marriage to 2Baba

Annie Idibia has once again taken to social media to hint that there might be trouble in paradise.

The Nollywood actress and mother of two on Sunday, May 29 shared a cryptic post about underlying family issues on her Instagram stories.

According to the actress, most members of the family are the ‘ones throwing stones’ at their relatives.

Annie Idibia who is married to renowned musician Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia has oftentimes brought her family issues on social media. Her latest outburst is coming several months after she was involved in an altercation with her estranged brother, Wisdom Macauley.

She also aired her marital issues with 2Baba via her Instagram page last year, suggesting that he still had something with Pero Adeniyi, the US-based mother of three of his children.

A quick look at her page shows that she has unfollwed 2Baba who is currently spending time in the US with his his children with Pero.

