Tofunmi Oluwashina

Annie Idibia Gets Freaky with 2Baba, Says Let Love Lead

Annie Idibia and her husband, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba have put behind them, the martial crisis that rocked their union a few months ago.

The actress and mother of two who issued an apology to her man, in-laws and every e other person affected by her actions dating from September, posted a loved up clip of herself and her man.

Annie who was served a 5billion Nair lawsuit by Pero Adeniyi; babymama to 2Baba posted the video of herself getting freaky with her man.

In the short clip, she jumped her husband as they hugged and shared a tender kiss.

