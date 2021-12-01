Annie Idibia Gets Freaky with 2Baba, Says Let Love Lead

Annie Idibia and her husband, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba have put behind them, the martial crisis that rocked their union a few months ago.

The actress and mother of two who issued an apology to her man, in-laws and every e other person affected by her actions dating from September, posted a loved up clip of herself and her man.

Annie who was served a 5billion Nair lawsuit by Pero Adeniyi; babymama to 2Baba posted the video of herself getting freaky with her man.

In the short clip, she jumped her husband as they hugged and shared a tender kiss.

