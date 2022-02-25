Annie Idibia Covers Glamour Magazine, South Africa

Annie Idibia is the cover girl for the March issue of Glamour Magazine, South Africa.

The actress and mother of two posted photos and videos from her session with the magazine on her Instagram page.

An elated Annie reminsced over the years it took her to get where she is now, speaking about growing up in a tiny one-bedroom apartment which she shared with her cook mother and three brothers.

Annie Idibia also recalled how she would go to their next door neighbour’s house to watch coloured television because they couldn’t afford one.

She noted that dreams do come true if a person wants it enough and works hard to make it so.

See photos and videos from her session with Glamour Magazine South Africa.

