Saturday, March 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Annie Idibia and 2Baba Renew Their Wedding Vows for 10th Anniversary

Annie Idibia and 2baba took the occassion of their 10th wedding anniversary to renew their vows and committment to each other as husband and wife.

The actress and reality TV star of Netflix’s new documentary,Young, Famous and African, revealed this on Friday on her Instagram page.

Annie Idibia noted that the view renewal was a very intimate and this makes sense given the undue stress her marriage went through in 2021.

She shared that she would post videos and photos from the event later as she wants to share the experience with the world as they only showed a tiny part of their wedding to fans.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

