Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature

French writer Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, for what the panel said was an “uncompromising” 40-year body of work exploring “a life marked by great disparities regarding gender, language and class”.

Reacting to the announcement, Ernaux said it was “a great honour”.

Professor Carl-Henrik Heldin, chair of the committee, said the 82-year-old’s work was “admirable and enduring”.

He said she used “courage and clinical acuity” to tell semi-autobiographical stories that uncover “the contradictions of social experience [and] describe shame, humiliation, jealousy or the inability to see who you are”.

Her books, including A Man’s Place and A Woman’s Story, are considered to be contemporary classics in France.

The prestigious accolade is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (£807,000).

Awarded since 1901, the Nobel Prizes, recognise achievement in literature, science, peace and latterly economics. Last year’s literary prize was won by Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.

