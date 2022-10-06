Thursday, October 6, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature

French writer Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, for what the panel said was an “uncompromising” 40-year body of work exploring “a life marked by great disparities regarding gender, language and class”.

Reacting to the announcement, Ernaux said it was “a great honour”.

Professor Carl-Henrik Heldin, chair of the committee, said the 82-year-old’s work was “admirable and enduring”.

He said she used “courage and clinical acuity” to tell semi-autobiographical stories that uncover “the contradictions of social experience [and] describe shame, humiliation, jealousy or the inability to see who you are”.

Her books, including A Man’s Place and A Woman’s Story, are considered to be contemporary classics in France.

The prestigious accolade is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish kronor (£807,000).

Awarded since 1901, the Nobel Prizes, recognise achievement in literature, science, peace and latterly economics. Last year’s literary prize was won by Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: