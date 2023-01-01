Anita Pointer, Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer has passed.

Per THR, the Grammy-winning artist who was one of the founding members of the R&B pop sister group, The Pointer Sisters, died after a battle with cancer.

“She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told the outlet. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.”

Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie and at peace,” their statement read. “She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long.”

She was 74.

